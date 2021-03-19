Bronx rapper Trap Manny has released his new project In Trap We Trust, and it features some high-profile guests including a posthumous appearance from Pop Smoke.

Following the release of his single “Mine” with Rubi Rose, which samples Sisqo’s novelty hit “Thong Song,” In Trap We Trust sees the rising rapper continue to flaunt his talents. Released through Highbridge, the project also features a collaboration with label co-founder A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and his longtime friend Don Q. Elsewhere on the project, Chicago favorite Lil Durk shows up.

Trap Manny first started to tease the release last year, increasing hype through the release of singles such as “Vroom Vroom.” In Trap We Trust is just further proof that Highbridge is here to stay, and it’s for sure not the last fans will hear from the outfit this year.

Listen to In Trap We Trust above.