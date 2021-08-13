Tory Lanez’s legal woes seem to be escalating.

According to TMZ, prosecutors have filed a motion to hold the Canadian rapper in contempt for violating a protective order granted to Megan Thee Stallion. Insiders say Lanez’s violation stems from his appearance at last month’s Rolling Loud Miami where Megan performed on day three.

Lanez surprised festival-goers by hitting the stage during DaBaby’s controversial set, which took place right after Megan’s. Sources claim prosecutors are arguing that Lanez’s involvement in the festival was a violation of the restraining order, as he was allegedly within 100 yards of the Houston rapper. However, a person close to Lanez tells TMZ he never saw Megan or came physically close to her during the event. An insider also says authorities believe DaBaby and Lanez intended to rush the stage during Megan’s performance, but the details surrounding the alleged plan have not been revealed.

TMZ reports the Miami and Los Angeles police departments were contacted about the possible violation. The departments have yet to publicly address the incident.

Prosecutors are reportedly asking the judge to either increase Lanez’s bail or completely revoke it; The latter would result in Lanez’s incarceration until his trial. The 29-year-old rapper is facing felony assault charges stemming from a 2020 altercation with Megan in the Hollywood Hills. Megan claimed Lanez had shot her in the feet after she had exited a vehicle during an argument. Lanez has denied the allegations both in public statements and his music.

The court has scheduled a contempt hearing for next Thursday.

Stay tuned as more information about the case becomes available.