When DaBaby brought out a man in a jumbo costume during his Rolling Loud Miami set, it wasn’t clear who was rocking the get-up. But as he teased fans before hopping into his track “SKAT,” and as Tory Lanez—the rapper accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last summer—emerged from the massive suit, it couldn’t be any clearer.

“I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here,” DaBaby said to the packed crowd before Tory took off the mask. “I got a million dollars right now if you can guess who… Who you think?”

After taking the costume off, the pair launched into a performance of the track, shortly after DaBaby wrapped up his performance of “Cry Baby,” Megan’s hit single that features the Charlotte rapper.

And, as expected, fans weren’t too thrilled about DaBaby’s choice of special guest, who came out shortly after Megan’s massive solo performance at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. DaBaby and Meg already went back-and-forth on Twitter last month after DaBaby retweeted a post that read “I guess DaBaby and Tory Lanez are cool now bc they both shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time,” mocking Lanez alleged 2020 attack on Meg. So this display isn’t one that too many are keen on.

