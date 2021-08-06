Top5, the Toronto rapper currently wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a first-degree murder charge, has just dropped a new track and music video, “Movie.”

The single features fellow Toronto MCs Why G and Bundog, Pressa’s older brother who has recently emerged after completing a 10-year sentence.

“Before you check my IG, better check the stats/Cause I could really name you, packs on packs/And I could really show you, straps on straps/I caught that nigga slipping, shot him in the back,” Top5 raps on the song’s hook.

“If you were waiting on a movie all year, this is the one you have been waiting for,” says a statement from Top5’s team. “Get your popcorn and make your way to the cinema at midnight because these dangerous humans look like they are going viral.”

Top5, who’s real name is Hassan Ali, has now been evading police for over two months after his charges were upgraded to first-degree murder in connection to the January killing of 20-year-old Hashim Omar Hashi.

Investigators say on January 31, Hashi was in a car attempting to enter an underground parking garage in the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area when a suspect approached the passenger side and shot him several times. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

In February, police arrested two men in connection to the incident, including Ali, who is 22. He was initially charged with accessory after the fact, as well as six other offences, including several for drug possession. Ali was released from custody in late March and had been living under house arrest.

Ali’s charge was upgraded to first-degree murder in May. A police source told the Toronto Star Ali cut off his ankle bracelet and fled after being asked to turn himself in.

Despite being on the lam, Top5 hasn’t shied away from making appearances on social media. Earlier this month, he took to Instagram Live to request a meeting with Toronto Mayor John Tory.

“You guys wanna link up? Call John Tory and tell him I fuckin’ want a sit-down for fuckin’ 30 minutes,” Top5 said in response to commenters asking about his arrest warrant. “I wanna spit my facts, and he’ll spit his facts. I run Toronto, you fuckin’ goof.”

In response, Tory provided a statement to the Toronto Sun urging the suspect to turn himself in.

“I know the devastation and trauma that murders in our city have caused families and neighbourhoods and it is very troubling to know someone charged with murder has so far not made himself available to the authorities,” Tory said.

Top5 first gained notoriety in 2014 when Drake name-dropped him in an Instagram post, causing his single “Shirt Off Shawty” to pop off. Drake would name-drop him again in his song “Grammys,” off of 2016’s Views. Since breaking out, the rapper has released many singles with views in the millions.

Last summer, he made headlines for bringing traffic on Toronto’s Highway 401 to a halt in order to shoot a music video. He was charged with mischief by the Ontario Provincial Police for the stunt.