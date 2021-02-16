Toronto rapper Top5 has been charged in connection to the murder of a 20-year-old in late January, his lawyer said Sunday night.

Top5, a well-known figure in Toronto’s hip-hop scene whose real name is Hassan Ali, was charged with accessory to murder after the fact for the shooting of Hashim Omar Ali, Ali’s lawyer Jordan Silver said to the press.

An update early Monday afternoon confirmed that Ali was arrested Saturday in Windsor, Ontario with several other men, said by Toronto Police.

Ali was also charged with two counts of failure to comply with probation as well as three counts for drug possession with trafficking purposes. The Toronto rapper is scheduled to appear in court February 16.

Silver, representing Worsoff Law Firm, said that Ali “maintains his innocence.” He noted that “there’s still a lot of information surrounding this that we’re unaware of.” They are in the process of arranging a ball hearing.

“At this time, we’re still awaiting basic information surrounding this event and Mr. Ali’s involvement, if any,” Silver said.

Police also arrested and charged 24-year-old Emmanuel Missah on Friday with accessory after the fact to murder and failure to comply with a recognizance order. Missah is scheduled to appear in court March 1.

Hashi was shot and killed while trying to enter an underground parking garage on January 31 near Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue before 9 p.m., said the police.

The suspect car was later located engulfed in flames at Earl Bales Park.

Police arrived on scene and found Hashi suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators released security footage of the incident and have called on the public for further information.

Officers say that Hashi was not involved in any gang activity or associated with any gang. “He had a promising future and he was a very well-respected man,” homicide Det-Sgt. Ted Lioumanis said.

A family spokesperson described Hashi as “kind, humble and hardworking.”