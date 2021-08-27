Just a week after Aaliyah’s catalog began making its way to streaming services, iconic producer Timbaland, a longtime collaborator of the R&B legend, has re-released some of his discography on Spotify and Apple Music.

Blackground Records 2.0, who helped bring Aaliyah’s One in a Million to streaming last Friday, has re-released four Timbaland albums that were previously unavailable on any major service: Timbaland’s 1998 debut album Tim’s Bio: Life from da Bassment, as well as his three collaborative projects with Magoo, 1997’s Welcome to Our World, 2001’s Indecent Proposal, and 2003’s Under Construction, Part II.

Timbaland celebrated the release on Instagram, writing, “What y’all know about that timbo. Now streaming !!!!!!!! We finally here!!!!”

He also took to the platform to bless the re-release of his debut solo album, Tim’s Bio: Life from da Bassment. “This album still goes!!!!!!!” he captioned a picture of the cover art of his 1998 debut. “Playa @staticmajor_ the best to ever do it. Rest n power man I miss you. Streaming now!!”

Spanning three LPs and 70 tracks, Timbaland and Magoo’s three projects feature guest appearances from Missy Elliott, Aaliyah, Jay-Z, Ginuwine, Tweet, Playa, Twista, Wyclef Jean, and others.

Stream Timbaland and Magoo’s catalog now on all major platforms.