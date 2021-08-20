Nearly 20 years after her death, Aaliyah’s catalog is starting to make its way to streaming services.

Aaliyah’s sophomore album, One in a Million, became available on streaming platforms on Friday. The coming-of-age project was originally released in 1996 and introduced the unique sound that became synonymous with the iconic singer. Production from Timbaland and Missy Elliott spawned the album on tracks like “If Your Girl Only Knew”—which peaked #1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, “4 Page Letter,” the album’s hit title track, and more.

One in a Million’s re-release was made possible due to a partnership between Blackground Records 2.0 (which owns Aaliyah’s catalog and is ran by her uncle, Barry Hankerson) and EMPIRE. It also may be the light at the end of the tunnel that Aaliyah fans have anxiously awaited. Additionally, they have created merchandise to accompany One in a Million’s arrival on streaming.

It has been promised that Aaliyah’s music will start to hit streaming services starting with her second album. There is also a posthumous album in the works that features acts like Future, Snoop Dogg, and more. However, Aaliyah’s family and estate made it clear that there are people “emerging from the shadows” to leech off of her music. This has been causing tension between the Estate of Aaliyah Haughton and Hankerson.

Both the Romeo Must Die soundtrack and the late singer’s self-titled album will be released in September.

You can stream One in a Million below.