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NSAI Songwriter Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards
Music

Scooter Braun Has ‘Regret’ Over Taylor Swift Catalog Controversy, Says He ‘Learned an Important Lesson’

In an extensive new NPR interview, music executive Scooter Braun said that he now “regrets” how the Taylor Swift catalog acquisition went down.

Joe Price1387 days ago
Prodigy from Mobb Deep performs at Le Trianon
Music

Prodigy's Solo Catalog Is Streaming Again, Posthumous Album 'The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine' Announced

Prodigy's estate also announced the posthumous album 'The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine' and when to expect its lead single "You Will See."

Joshua Espinoza1520 days ago
Jay-Z speaking onstage at 36th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Music

Jay-Z Admits His 'In My Lifetime, Vol. 1' Album 'Haunts' Him

Jay-Z took to Twitter on Sunday morning to share how he feels about his 1997 album 'In My Lifetime, Vol. 1,' revealing that the LP "haunts" him

Brad Callas1644 days ago
Timbaland Magoo
Music

Timbaland & Magoo's Catalog Is Now Available on Streaming Services

Blackground Records 2.0 has re-released Timbaland &amp; Magoo's catalog, which features the duo's 1997 debut 'Welcome to Our World.' You can stream them now.

Brad Callas1786 days ago

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