Just a few weeks after dropping her latest track “76” in celebration of the Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff run, Tierra Whack says she’s quitting music.

The 25-year-old Philly rapper took to Instagram Tuesday to share the news with fans. “I quit. I’m done doing music,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Tierra Whack says she’s quitting music. pic.twitter.com/D6CT48WaIZ — Rap Alert (@rapalert3) June 29, 2021

Aside from that one post on her IG Story, Tierra didn’t offer much more insight into her stepping away from the rap game.

But on Wednesday, she did take to Twitter to post a tweet that might shed a little more light on her decision to quit music. “I ain’t finna ruin nobody else day just cause I’m having a bad one!” Tierra wrote in a post.