Tierra Whack cheers on her hometown team the best way she knows how: through her music.

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia native released the official music video for “76”—a new track made in collaboration with the Philadelphia 76ers franchise. The visual shows Tierra enjoying all the on-court action from her couch, as she boasts about the 76ers’ roster of talent, including Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, and head coach Doc Rivers.

The Sixers teased the release earlier this week on social media, sharing a few behind-the-scenes shots of Tierra on set.

The “76” video arrived shortly before Philadelphia took on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Philly is looking to even the series after losing to Atlanta on Sunday.

Speaking about the collab, Whack said she “was so happy to be apart of something so extraordinary! Im down for anything that involves my hometown, Philly!” Whack also called the experience “super fun and exciting.” She continued, “The song means everything to me! Literally! I grew up playing basketball, always been a fan of the sport! So to be the one chosen is a dream come true!”

You can check out the visual up top.

Fans are now patiently awaiting the follow-up to Whack World, Tierra’s critically acclaimed 2018 debut studio album. She spoke about the project during a 2020 interview with Variety, revealing she was already in the recoding process.

“A new album is coming. Yes, definitely. I actually don’t know its deadline. I’m rushing to the studio as we speak,” she said. “That’s why I wanted to talk to you now. I’m feeling ready. I’m feeling good. I just ran some errands. I can make one of the best songs that I have ever made today, right after we get off the phone. I’ve been giving myself time to experiment, because you never know.”