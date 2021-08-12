T.I. has a message for his so-called “minions.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the embattled ATL rapper hit up Instagram to call out individuals who he believes are biting his style.

“You can’t compete with the person you stealin’ yo style from,” the message read.

Tip didn’t identify his alleged copycats, but expanded on his criticism with a three-point message:

Message to all my minions. 1st. Don’t forget who taught you it was OK to be KING👑 2nd. Replicas can NEVER replace REAL… But go off tho👑 If we being honest...Y’all can’t even fux wit a picture of me👑 End of msg… 👑🪓🔜😈

The post left many fans scratching their heads, with many calling on T.I. to provide some context to the statement. Was he calling out anyone specific, or was it simply a general statement on the lack of individuality within the industry? Judging by T.I.’s tone, it’s safe to assume it was the former; however, it’s still unclear what prompted the post.

The message comes as T.I. faces a number of controversies and highly publicized scandals. The 40-year-old entertainer sparked outrage last month when he defended DaBaby against “bullies” within the LGBTQ community. The drama began after DaBaby was slammed for his homophobic and misinformed remarks at Rolling Loud Miami—an incident that resulted in DaBaby losing multiple performance gigs and brand partnerships.

“Why do words cause such a visceral reaction that will lead to someone trying to attack, villainize, demonize, crucify, condemn and like, that shit is like, now you bullying,” T.I. said on Instagram. “We all stood up on behalf of gays and lesbians and people in the gay community because we thought it was some bullshit for y’all to have to be bullied. … But I don’t think any of us did that to feel like you would now have the authority to come and bully us.”

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, were being investigated for alleged sexual assault. One of his accusers was identified as Sabrina Peterson, who claims the couple forced multiple women to take drugs and have sex with them.

T.I. and Tiny have denied the allegations.