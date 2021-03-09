Drake gave fans a taste of Certified Lover Boy when he dropped Scary Hours 2. This collection of three songs is highlighted by the hit single, “What’s Next.” Yet, the song’s producer, Supah Mario, thought the song would be one of Drizzy’s throwaways that never sees the light of day.

“I’mma be honest, I didn’t think he was going to fuck with it,” Mario told RapCaviar. “I took it as he’s going to rap to it and it’s probably going to get thrown in the stash somewhere. But then he hit me back a few days later and was like, ‘Yo send me the stems for this. I’m actually keeping this for my project.’”

Prior to appearing on Scary Hours 2, “What’s Next” was one of the several Drizzy records that got leaked to the internet. Despite some fans having already heard it, “What’s Next” was still able to captivate fans. It is projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Part of the song’s appeal is its infectious beat. Mario explains that he crafted the instrumental with both Playboi Carti and Drake in mind.

“It was like a Carti style beat and I knew Drake was working on shit with Carti,” he explained. “I sent it to him and luckily, he hit me back and was like, ‘Yo I wanna fuck with this.’”

The Boy paired “What’s Next” with a visual that featured him drifting through Toronto in a one-of-one Mercedes-Benz.