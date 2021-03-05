OVO Sound Radio is back.

Drake, who co-founded the program alongside Oliver El-Khatib, and Noah “40” Shebib, announced the episode Thursday night, just hours before he was set to release what will be his second Scary Hours EP. Drizzy told fans that the broadcast will coincide with the launch of SOUND 42, OVO’s 24-hour station on SiriusXM.

“Going live tonight at 10:30pm EST with the return of OVO Sound Radio,” he wrote on Instagram, “and the launch of our 24 hour station SOUND 42 a new experience on Sirius XM 🧨...”

OVO Sound Radio was previously aired on Apple Music’s Beats 1 platform, but many fans suspected it would move to SiriusXM following Drake’s creative partnership with the broadcasting company back in 2019. The first episode of OVO Sound Radio aired in summer 2015 with Drake and his manager, El-Khatib, serving as co-hosts. El-Khatib gave a brief rundown of the show’s laid-back format at the top of the debut episode.

“[It’s] directly from us, from our hearts to your house, or just wherever you’re at ...” he explained. “It’s just a platform for us to tell you what we’re thinking, or play what we’re listening to. So, there’s really not any real plan or format here, other than just to share what we’re interested in. At the end of the day, it is what it is. The fact that we’re doing a radio show is mind-blowing.”

In the following years, OVO Sound Radio would deliver exclusive premieres as well as guest mixes by everyone from Pharrell and Virgil Abloh to Murda Beatz and Partynextdoor. The last episode aired in late October 2018, with guest DJs G0homeroger, Kid Masterpiece, John McSwain—aka Vacations—as well as Canadian artist GOVI.

You can stream Thursday night’s OVO Sound Radio episode now on the SOUND 42 station on SiriusXM.

Here’s hoping Drake shares a preview of the Scary Hours sequel or an update on his long-awaited Certified Lover Boy album.