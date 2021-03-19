A representative for Nathan Apodaca (who also goes by Doggface) told TMZ that Stevie Nicks won’t allow “Dreams” to be used in the sale of his NFT (non-fungible token).

Previously, Doggface was seen vibing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” in a cranberry-sipping, skateboarding TikTok video that went viral:

Apodaca tried his hand at entering the NFT game by selling the original clip of the footage, which was slated to go on sale Friday via the Rarible market site at a minimum starting bid of $500,000.

Considering copyright guardrails, Apodaca’s reps reached out to Warner Music Group, which obtains legal rights to “Dreams.” It appears the rights weren’t secured and the $500,000 clip—with just original self-shot footage and no music— is currently up for sale.

For similar reasons, the Ocean Spray logo on Apodaca’s juice bottle is also blurred out. Unlike Nicks, Ocean Spray was able to duck the headline treatment.

TMZ reports that Apodaca’s team offered Nicks (who is also the songwriter) half of the money from the sale, but she declined. Reps for Apodaca add that he feels slighted that Stevie didn’t acknowledge his “Dreams” video, unlike some of Fleetwood Mac’s other members, despite the band getting a bump in streams and attention after the clip went viral. It seems worth noting that Nicks made her own TikTok homage, complete with the same Ocean Spray drink, and that Apodaca has nabbed merch and sponsorship deals off the 23-second clip.

Nonetheless, Apodaca believes Nicks’ rejection is proof enough that she doesn’t want to be associated with him or the viral video, but he still intends to sell the NFT despite the auction date being pushed back to March 27. The minimum opening bid remains at $500,000.