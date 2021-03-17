Acclaimed songwriter, Starrah, has finally dropped her own debut album, The Longest Interlude.

Starrah’s album hit streaming services on Wednesday, and although the album only has one feature from Skrillex, it boasts a star-studded lineup of producers including Nile Rodgers, James Blake, Bas, Suburban Plaza, Boi-1da, and more. After working on Grammy-winning hits like Camilla Cabello’s “Havanna” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage’’ featuring Beyoncé, Starrah was able to bring her own journey to life with The Longest Interlude.

“I put everything into this album because it’s my diary, the raw soundtrack to my life,” she said in a statement. “The Longest Interlude describes a love story from the highs in the beginning, to the lows and hardships that most can relate to so I am super excited to share this with you all. This is a moment in time and a period of transition and possibilities.”

The album’s arrival is paired with the single, “Miss This,” in which Starrah toys with the idea of a couple playfully challenging each other in a relationship. “Miss This” also comes with a visual in which a couple weathers a long-distance relationship by video-chatting and making each other loving promises.

Watch the video for Starrah’s “Miss This” above and stream her debut album, The Longest Interlude, below.