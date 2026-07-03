Featured
From DaBaby’s “Suge” to Young Thug and Gunna’s “Hot,” here are Complex’s picks for the best songs of 2019.Eric Skelton
After releasing a new song, Royce da 5'9" sat for an in-depth interview about JAY-Z, the NFL, Gang Starr, producing his own music, Lord Jamar, Vlad, and more.Shawn Setaro
Music
'I Felt Like He Was Talking From the Grave': DJ Premier on Making Gang Starr's 'One of the Best Yet'
DJ Premier sits for an interview with Complex and explains how he used raps from the late Guru to create a new chapter of Gang Starr's legacy.Shawn Setaro
Featuring songs from Young Thug, Earl Sweatshirt, 21 Savage, Vince Staples, and more, here is this week's best new music.Brad Callas