Smokepurpp has dropped off his newest EP, Psycho (Legally Insane) via Alamo Records.

The new project includes the Florida rapper’s recent single “We Outside” with Lil Mosey, which also received a video treatment. Like the cover art for Deadstar 2—which was an homage to the late Kurt Cobain—Psycho pays tribute to another legendary musician, Ozzy Osbourne, and the notorious story about him biting off the head of a bat. Additionally, the EP’s title is a nod to an urban legend, which says people who have taken over seven doses of acid are “legally insane.”

Psycho follows Purpp’s 2020 album Florida Jit, which saw features from Jack Harlow, Lil Pump, Young Nudy, Rick Ross, and Denzel Curry.

Stream Psycho (Legally Insane) below.