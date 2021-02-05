Smokepurpp will drop a new EP next week, and to whet appetites the Florida rapper has dropped the video for his new song with Lil Mosey, “We Outside.”

Taken from the forthcoming PSYCHO (Legally Insane), “We Outside” sees the two artists settling into a comfortable groove. Just as direct as we’ve come to expect from Purpp, while maintaining Mosey’s melodic sensibilities, the song makes for a compelling combination of their styles. The Chris Allmeid-directed video keeps it simple, with the two just having a good time surrounded by friends.

PSYCHO (Legally Insane) will act as the follow-up to Purpp’s 2020 effort Florida Jit. The EP will be followed by even more new music later this year, including the anticipated sequel to Bless Yo Trap, his 2018 collaborative effort with Murda Beatz. No word on when fans can expect that, but with an EP on the way next week, fans should have plenty to tide them over in the meantime.

Watch the video for “We Outside” above, and look out for the full PSYCHO (Legally Insane) EP on Feb. 10 via Alamo Records.