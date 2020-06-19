South Florida rapper Smokepurpp is back with his latest hard-hitting collection of tracks, Florida Jit. Released via Alamo Records, the new project sees him branching out while maintaining his signature, distinctively Floridian style.

The record features appearances from the likes of Lil Pump, Young Nudy, Denzel Curry, Jack Harlow, and Rick Ross. On the production side of things, the record sees him work with Ronny J, Tony Seltzer, A Lau and Diego Ave among others. The new project follows the release of his debut studio album Deadstar 2, which itself was a sequel to his 2017 mixtape of the same name.

Prior to the arrival of the album, Smokepurpp sat down for an interview with Pierce Simpson of Complex News. He tackled everything from the legacy of Miami rap, of which he clearly knows plenty about, to how his journey with sobriety has been going. He also revealed how he connected with Rick Ross, and said that they first met in 2017. Speaking with Simpson, he added that he's ready to keep the projects coming later in the year, too.

Listen to Florida Jit above.