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The image shows an album cover with a person wearing a bold outfit, jumping, and posing energetically. The vinyl is purple.
Music

Doechii "She / Her / Black B*tch" Vinyl: How to Buy

The Grammy-winning rapper's 2022 EP is now available on limited edition midnight indigo vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff167 days ago
Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Box Set
Music

Selena Gomez's 'Revelación' Box Set: How to Buy

The Latin pop EP that marked Gomez's return to her roots is now available in an exclusive box set on Complex.

Complex Staff210 days ago
A black vinyl record with a cover featuring a white skull with wings on a black background.
Music

Aerosmith and Yungblud 'One More Time' Black Vinyl: How to Buy

The collaborative EP marking Aerosmith's first new music in over 12 years is available now on black vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff213 days ago
Black and white album cover with abstract art, featuring a person in a dark outfit and a marbled vinyl record beside it.
Music

Yeat 'Lyfë' Vinyl: How to Buy

The Portland rapper's 2022 EP is available on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff215 days ago
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Plaqueboymax attends ComplexCon 2024 on November 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

Plaqueboymax Drops ‘5$tar Sessions’ EP That Was Recorded in One Night on Livestream

U.K. artists Skepta, Lancey Foux, and YT are all featured on the project.

Kris Seavers486 days ago
A black and white image of a shirtless Truice with short hair looking over his shoulder. The words "TRUICE" and "VICES" are written in bold.
Music

Stream Truice's New EP 'Vices'

R&B singer Truice, the son of Dr. Dre, releases his first EP.

Eric Diep519 days ago
Music

Drake Unleashes ‘For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition’ f/ New J. Cole Collab

The OVO boss announced the effort just weeks after he suggested he would take a break from recording.

Joshua Espinoza975 days ago
Grails EP cover art is pictured
Music

Pi'erre Bourne Drops ‘Grails’ EP Ahead of Coachella Debut

Pi'erre Bourne has rolled out his new eight-track 'Grails' project ahead of his Coachella debut, which is slated for this Sunday in the Sahara Tent.

Trace William Cowen1192 days ago
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Swarm EP cover art for news story
Music

Listen to the ‘Swarm’ EP Featuring Childish Gambino

Donald Glover and Janine Nabers' new series 'Swarm' is also bringing Childish Gambino fans something fresh with the release of an accompanying EP.

Trace William Cowen1220 days ago
GloRilla 'Anyways, Life's Great....' Deluxe
Music

GloRilla Drops Deluxe Edition of 'Anyways, Life’s Great…' EP f/ Lil Durk, Trina, and More

The expanded two-disc project arrives just a few months after the Memphis rapper unleashed her debut EP. You can stream the 13-track effort here.

Joshua Espinoza1220 days ago
Cover art for Iyla new EP
Music

Iyla Shares New EP 'Appetite For Disaster' f/ Symba and Benny the Butcher

Los Angeles singer Iyla has shared her new EP, titled 'Appetite For Disaster,' which features guest appearances from Benny the Butcher and Symba.

taramhdvn1254 days ago
Screenshot from Ice Spice interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1.
Music

Ice Spice Speculates About Her Parents' Reaction to 'Like..?' EP Cover, Talks Dating Life

Ice Spice spoke with Ebro Darden about a variety of topics, including working on a full-length album and the origin of her hit song "Munch."

Jose Martinez1269 days ago
Ice Spice new project
Music

Ice Spice Drops 'Like..?' EP f/ Hit Single “Munch (Feelin' U)" and Lil Tjay Collab

The six-track project marks the rapper's first official release via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. 'Like..?' also includes the Lil Tjay-assisted "Gangsta Boo."

Joshua Espinoza1276 days ago
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Rod Wave cover art for new project is pictured
Music

Rod Wave Releases ‘Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory’ EP and “Got It Right” Video

'Jupiter's Diary: 7 Day Theory' actually marks Rod Wave's second new project of 2022, with the expansive 'Beautiful Mind' having arrived back in August.

Trace William Cowen1339 days ago

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