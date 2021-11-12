Toronto’s Smiley has just dropped Buy or Bye 2, his new album that features everyone from Drake to Pressa. The OVO Sound signee unveiled the video for the OhGeesy-assisted “How Can I Miss” last night to celebrate the album’s release.

Between the first Buy. or. Bye and Buy or Bye 2, Smiley has shown he’s willing to put in the work to keep growing, as he ascends to the top. When we caught up with him earlier this year, he said the album is “just about how Smiley now is more focused. He’s doing things. He can’t live like you guys no more. My life’s transitioned, that’s what it basically is. You’ll be able to tell [that there’s] growth.”

Speaking of the album’s title, he explained: “Now it’s just more of a saying; now I could use it, like, ‘Yo, support me or bye. Buy my music or bye, you know?’ Like, anything. It’s buy or bye.” ​​​​

Buy or Bye 2 clocks in at 44 minutes with 15 songs that cover everything from 6ixBuzz and Drake being fans of his, to repping his city from sunny L.A. Other features on the album include Toronto rappers Golde London and Duvy, as well as American MC Yung Bleu.

You can listen to the album below: