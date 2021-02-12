For his new album TYRON, Slowthai aimed to turn a difficult time in his life into a musical moment of light.

The creative process behind the album, divided into two “discs” of seven tracks each, was detailed in a note to fans last November.

“I am far from perfect but I’ve learnt a lot about myself whilst creating this album and I will continue to grow into a better person for myself and aim to be a reflection of what I want to see in this world,” Slowthai said at the time. “I hope this album can be the light if you’re in the dark, and to know you’re not alone.”

Shortly before the album’s release, Slowthai shared the horror-inspired video for the Skepta collab “Cancelled,” directed by THE REST and featuring a number of recognizable nods to classics of the genre. In a recent Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, Slowthai spoke about putting the song together while on shrooms.

As Slowthai recalled, at some point during the sound-constricted sessions, Skepta told him this could be his “defining moment.” Slowthai thinks back to these words often.

“He’s like a shaman and he’s guiding me through this spirit road, but I’m like, the energies were just there,” he told Lowe. “Everything aligned even though we had to play [the songs] mad low. And I remember being like ‘Yo, this tune is hard.’”

Stream the new album—also featuring ASAP Rocky, Denzel Curry, Deb Never, Dominic Fike, James Blake, and Mount Kimbie—below via Spotify:

On release day, Slowthai also gave fans TYTY Radio:​​​​​​​