Sleepy Hallow has tapped Coi Leray for the remix of his single “2055.”

The new version arrives just as the original, which appears on the East Flatbush rapper’s debut album Still Sleep?, makes its Billboard Hot 100 chart debut this week, earning him his second entry on the chart after 2020’s “Deep End Freestyle.”

Peaking at #18 this week on Spotify’s Top 200 chart, “2055” is proving itself to be a streaming juggernaut, amassing over 74 million streams to date across multiple platforms worldwide.

The remix catches Coi Leray on the heels of her set at Rolling Loud, which trended on social media for her seemingly unresponsive crowd. Hours after the performance, Leray took to social media to thank those who’ve stood by her and supported her career along the way, writing, “Just wanna say thank you for all the love I get. I’m so loved by so many people it blocks out the hate. You love me I love you. Forever.”

Meanwhile, the remix arrives nearly two months after the release of Sleepy Hallow’s debut album. Released last month, Still Sleep? is entirely produced by his frequent collaborator Great John.

“All of our artists got to work with John,” Sleepy Hallow told Complex last year. “Even the future ones.”

“If you listen to the backdrop that they create with Great John, it’s new sounds outside of drill. They’re creating their own sound right now,” Jeremy Soto a member of Sleepy Hallow’s management team, added.

Stream Sleepy Hallow’s “2055” remix featuring Coi Leray now on all major platforms.