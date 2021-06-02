Sleepy Hallow has dropped off his debut album Still Sleep? via Winners Circle Entertainment and RCA Records.

The album arrives on the heels of two new album cuts and videos for “Chicken” and “Mi No Sabe,” directed by Dead Fly Films. The 14-track Still Sleep?, produced by Great John, also includes previously released songs “2 Sauce” and “2055.”

The East Flatbush, Brooklyn rapper broke out of his borough’s drill scene with the hit song “Deep End Freestyle” with Fousheé. Also in 2020, he joined forces with Sheff G, Eli Fross, Great John, and management team Jeremy Soto and Karel Jorge’s Winners Circle partnered with RCA.

“All of our artists got to work with John,” Sleepy Hallow told Complex last year. “Even the future ones.”

“A lot of the content is still drill, because they’ve all lived rough lives as young men,” Soto added. “But if you listen to the backdrop that they create with Great John, it’s new sounds outside of drill. They’re creating their own sound right now.”

Stream Still Sleep? up top via Spotify or on other platforms like Apple Music.