After her set at Rolling Loud on Saturday, Coi Leray began trending on Twitter, but not for the right reasons.

Fans both at the show and online began to share their thoughts on what some people said was an unresponsive crowd. One Twitter user even pointed out that the audience looked something like Grand Theft Auto pedestrians.

But the rapper wasn’t focused on the negative comments, taking to Twitter after her set to thank those who’ve stood by her and supported her career along the way.

“Just wanna say thank you for all the love I get. I’m so loved by so many people it blocks out the hate. You love me I love you. Forever,” she wrote.

Leray added that “over 100 artists” performed at the festival, and that “all people wanna do is eat up my cack.”

“Gotta love this shit fr I got good problems,” Coi wrote.

This isn’t the first time Coi has been critiqued over her performances. Earlier this month, the XXL freshman’s cypher earned her some negative reviews from keyboard warriors, who mocked her for twerking at the end of her turn. Coi took that pretty well, too, sharing a funny tweet amid the memes and jokes.

“Come they said! It’ll be fun they said,” she wrote on July 13 with some laughing emojis.