Everyone is hype to be outside, including Ski Mask the Slump God, who delivered a new L.A. Leakers freestyle over Busta Rhymes’ hit 1997 song “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.”

In the two-minute freestyle, the Florida rapper boasts about being “Top five of this generation, I have arrived,” nods to Busta, and makes plenty of pop culture references: “‘Cause my textile and texture of my style is consistent with prison bars and pen pals/And this freestyle, shout-out to Bus ‘cause like pow/Been snapping like wet towels, a bad boy like Mike Lowrey.”

Ski Mask has been a bit quiet on the music front but that is all set to change with the forthcoming release of his Sin City mixtape, set to drop on Friday. He recently teased its arrival with a cinematic trailer, captioning the post, “Welcome To Sin City!”

He also shared the tape’s artwork.

“I think it goes without saying, after everything that happened with both of my friends, [XXXTentacion] and Juice [WRLD], it was natural for me to just kick out a little hiatus,” he told Complex last July. “I feel like I needed it, too. I needed some time to think, because I went through a lot. And with how the world is right now, it didn’t help at all. So I had to take a little break, get back into the lab, and just lock myself in.”

Watch Ski Mask’s freestyle for Power 106’s L.A. Leakers at the top.