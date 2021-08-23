During the latest episode of Akademiks’ new podcast Off the Record, 6ix9ine’s former manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan called in from a prison phone for a lengthy conversation in which he addressed claims of stealing millions of dollars from the polarizing rapper.

“Towards the end of the whole relationship, Tekashi said that he felt you guys were being dishonest because there was show money missing,” Akademiks said at the 10:10 mark of the episode. “Did you ever take any money without his knowledge? Did anybody do that?”

Shotti was quick to shut down the accusation that he or anyone else in his crew ever skimmed money off of the top.

“There are people that handle money, and you know this,” Shotti explained. “He had his business manager, I had my accountant, and my girl from booking; they all handled the funds. The point is, I’m a millionaire and he was mad. He’s not the only artist I worked with. I came in jail a millionaire, I’m going to go home a millionaire, probably with more money I came in with. It’s just that simple. There was never any need for me to steal anything from him. If I took money, I would’ve said ‘yeah, I took the money.”

Later in their conversation, when asked if he’d ever forgive 6ix9ine, Shotti expanded on the ostracized rapper’s current situation.

“He’s forgiven,” Shotti said at the 13:45 mark. “He’s got to forgive himself at the end of the day. He know he don’t like how he’s living, man. He don’t like that. He doesn’t like hiding, and he’s hiding. He don’t got no money to pay security. That money ran out, man. It’s over for him. That’s just that.”

Shotti’s remarks come nearly three years after he was accused of stealing $2.2 million in tour money from 6ix9ine. According to an insider, who revealed the news shortly after 6ix9ine was arrested on racketeering and firearm charges in November 2018, the rapper was informed he should’ve received $2.5 million for a tour, which was nowhere near the amount Shotti had reportedly paid. The source claimed 6ix9ine was only given $300,000 in tour money, and that his ex-manager pocketed the rest.

In September 2019, Shotti was sentenced to 15 years behind bars in 6ix9ine’s well-documented federal racketeering case. 6ix9ine was among his co-defendants, but dodged a nearly 50-year prison sentence after he agreed to testify against Shotti and other alleged members of the Nine Trey Gang.

Elsewhere in his interview with Akademiks, Shotti reiterated that he ever slept with Sara Molina, the mother of 6ix9ine’s child.

“Nah, man,” Shotti said. “You know that, and he knows that. I got 15 years, man. If I fucked her, I’d be like ‘yeah, I fucked her.’ I would be saying it just to make him mad, first and foremost. Secondly, I’m not one to lie on my dick, so there’s no way we fucked. I’m not trying to keep her name clean or my name clean. If I fucked her, I fucked her. That shit don’t take no skin off my back. But I didn’t, and I’m not going to take the blame for something I didn’t do.”

You can check out Shotti’s full interview with Akademiks below via Spotify.