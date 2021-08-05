The LOX proved why they are one of rap world's crown jewels with their recent Verzuz performance against Dipset. During a recent interview with Shade45’s Sway, The LOX’s Sheek Louch reflected on how the instant classic clash came together.

Louch explained to Sway that the trio spent hours rehearsing, and it was their former label head, Diddy, who convinced them to include their freestyles.

“Yo honestly Puff called us like, ‘Yo, dog. Do these freestyles,’” Louch said around the interview’s 5-minute mark. “Puff called us the day of and was like ‘Y’all come from an era when y’all freestyles are bigger than some of the songs they got.’ … He told us basically to stick to being you.”

And while the whole event often felt like a celebration of both artists’ musical history, Sheek made it clear to Sway that The LOX treated the event as a battle and wanted to be considered the clear victor. Based on crowd response and social media reactions, it’s safe to say that The LOX walked away with the belt. And after beating Fabolous in a solo Verzuz and being the MVP of The LOX’s victory over Dipset, Looch crowned Jadakiss the true King of New York.