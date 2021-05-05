Saweetie, fresh off the release of her Pretty Summer Playlist EP, is now busy rolling out her next chapter with the impending release of her new Pretty Bitch Music album.

Ahead of the album’s release, which is expected to happen at some point this summer, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards nominee linked up with W Magazine for a cover feature boasting photography by John Edmonds and styling by Zerina Akers. Notably, part of the accompanying interview with writer Lynn Hirschberg was conducted on the same day Saweetie confirmed her split from Quavo on Twitter.

Image via W Magazine x John Edmonds

“I’ve learned that the world doesn’t stop for anybody,” Saweetie said later when reflecting on the online reaction to the breakup. “And it’s for sure not going to stop for me just because I got my heart broke. I was grateful to be doing the photo shoot. I was like, I can deal with all this later.”

Later on during the shoot, Saweetie told W she had decided to stop checking in on the wave of public reactions to the split, stating she had instead decided to put her attention into what was more important.

“I could give my attention to something that could drain me or I could focus on what would empower me,” she said. “And that is this shoot.”

Elsewhere, Saweetie details her quarantine-inspired approach to mood-boarding and went deep on the inspiration behind her “900 million” phone screensaver. As Saweetie explained, the screensaver is a simple daily reminder of her personal goal to attain $900 million.

“I look at Rihanna,” she said. “I look at Kylie. I look at all the girls who are working in the worlds that I’m in. I kind of averaged out the money between all these women I admire, and 900 million is the number.”

Image via W Magazine x John Edmonds

Saweetie also teased Pretty Bitch Music, promising that the world will be “shocked” by what she’s been cooking up for the album. Read the full interview via W right here.

As part of the cover story rollout, Saweetie also linked up with the publication for a special six-minute ASMR video that opens with the sounds of sparkling water hitting—in a fitting nod to Saweetie’s Icy era—a medium-sized bowl full of ice. Catch that below: