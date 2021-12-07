Royce da 5’9” called out 50 Cent for choosing to publicly apologize for mocking Madonna, but failing to do the same for Lil Kim.

“My brother 50 Cent, who is one of our kings, if I’m a young person coming from another genre or come from another walk of life, and I’m following the way things are right now, I would think Madonna is worthy of an apology, but Lil Kim is not,” Royce said. “That’s ain’t the message we want to send, is it? Nah, that’s not the message we want to send.”

50 commented on a photo showing the exposed bottom half of Madonna while the rest of her is underneath a bed, saying she was “trying to do like a virgin at 63.” She fired back at the mogul with a picture of the two from nearly two decades ago, accusing him of being “jealous you won’t look as me or have as much fun when you are my age.”

50 responded with an apology in a since-deleted tweet. “OK I’m sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings,” he wrote. “I don’t benefit from this in anyway, I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before.”

Over the last few months, 50 has taken a couple shots at Lil Kim. First, he compared her 2021 BET Awards performance look to an owl. She took the joke in stride, claiming he was still in his feelings about her declining a dinner date. “Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go,” she concluded.

50 didn’t let it go. He likened a clip of her dancing to a scene from the film Leprechaun. “Ur so obsessed wit me this is getting creepy,” she commented. “U fallin off Im too bad and too fly in this video u reachin now but we all kno whyyyyyyyy.”