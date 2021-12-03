50 Cent is issuing an apology after taking his occasionally controversial Instagram habits to pop-royalty territory this week.

Just a few days after seemingly suggesting Madonna was too old to be posting provocative photos online, and after Madonna hit back at 50 with an old photo of them together, he’s letting the legendary pop star know that he didn’t “intend to hurt your feelings.”

At the start of it all, and in a post that’s since been deleted, the mogul and now-Texan wrote earlier this week that a photoshoot of Madonna in a bedroom was “the funniest shit! LOL 😆,” adding that Madonna was “under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.” Madonna wasn’t too thrilled about what 50 had to say, later posting a photo from their days on MTV’s Total Request Live—around 2003 or so—and sharing that 50 has “decided to talk smack about me.”

“I guess your new career is getting attention while trying to humiliate others,” Madonna wrote on her Instagram Stories. “The least elevated choice you could make as an artist or an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

Deciding to later extend an apology to Madonna, 50 wrote in another since-deleted post—which some think may have started a bit sarcastically—that he “must have hurt Madonna’s feelings” after she “dug up [an] old MTV TRL photo from ‘03.”

“OK I’m sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings,” he elaborated. “I don’t benefit from this in anyway, I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before.”

The pop star has yet to publicly accept 50’s apology. Then again, this isn’t the first time 50 has caught slack for his behavior on social media.

He previously upset fans by sharing the news of Michael K. Williams’ accidental death in September while also using the post to promote Power Book III: Raising Kanan. It’s common for the rapper to hashtag his current projects underneath his Instagram posts, but in that case, 50 drew comparisons between his series to real-life drug-related deaths more than once.