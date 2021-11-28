50 Cent has decided to use his infamous trolling skills against Madonna.

The hip-hop mogul posted a screenshot on Instagram from Madge’s controversial photoshoot, in which she was seen wearing a fishnet getup that bared her nipples and derriere. 50 shared one of the images that showed the “Material Girl” partially under a bed with her butt in the air, suggesting she was too old to be posting thirst traps.

“Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL 😆” he wrote in the caption. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

He continued to roast the pop legend by posting a photo of someone recreating Madonna’s butt shot.

“This is the like a virgin 63 challenge,” he wrote, continuing to reference her 1984 smash. Madonna celebrated her 63rd birthday in August.

Fif wasn’t done. On Friday, he shared a Photoshopped picture of Madonna’s fishnet-clad behind positioned underneath Dorothy’s house from The Wizard of Oz. He jokingly claimed he would remake the classic musical as long as Madonna agreed to star in it.

“STARZ ask me to do a remake,” he wrote in the caption. “I said only if Madonna is gonna play the role because I need star power and sex appeal in this one.”

Madonna has not responded to Fif’s post, though she has taken aim at Instagram.

On Thanksgiving night, the entertainer shared an uncensored version of the aforementioned photoshoot, which was removed for violating the platform’s policy against nudity. She reposted an edited version shortly after with heart emojis placed over her nipples. Madonna then blasted Instagram for its decision, saying it was another example of sexist double standards.

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification,” she wrote in the caption. “The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic?!”

“… Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism…...ageism and misogyny,” she continued, before criticizing Thanksgiving. “Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America.”

According to Instagram’s guidelines, the platform prohibits nude imagery with the exception of art as well as photos of “post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding.”