50 Cent has become known as a common troll on social media for a while now. From challenging Floyd Mayweather to read one full page of a Harry Potter book aloud to publically criticizing some of his celebrity friends, no one is out of bounds for Fif.

In his latest trolling endeavor, 50 took aim at Lil’ Kim and her look during her 2021 BET Awards performance for Queen Latifah. 50 said that Kim’s all-white custom Prada headdress made her look like an owl, to which her rumored love interest Mr. Papers’ stepped in to tell him not to talk about Kim in that way.

“Leave my wife out the Jokes Ya heard,” he wrote in the comments on 50’s post. Of course, the post remains up.

Beyond 50 Cent’s trolling, though, Lil’ Kim delivered a moving tribute to Queen Latifah during the BET Awards, joining the stage with Rapsody, MC Lyte, and Monie Love to perform a medley of some of Latifah’s biggest hits.