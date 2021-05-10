50 Cent is officially a Texas resident after this weekend. And he’s doing it big.

Last week, the New York MC announced his move to Houston by sharing an Instagram shot of himself standing in front of the Astrodome. Since then, he’s learned to properly rock a cowboy hat and, apparently, has become a champion beyond the mic.

This weekend, 50 earned the title of Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s International Wine Competition thanks to his Le Chemin du Roi champagne. Rodeo officials say that two couples, Demetra and Frank Jones and Leticia and Stephen Trauber, collectively purchased 50’s wine for $160,000.

“When they told me I won, I almost fainted. I was really excited,” 50 said to ABC 13. “I am very proud of this.”

The honor was a big one, as 50 was gifted an enormous trophy in the form of a saddle reading “Reverse Grand Champion Best Of Show 2021” on the side, which he of course posed for on Instagram.

That isn’t all 50 has been up to though. He also bid on some wines himself, sharing clips of himself placing bids and writing that he bid $175,000 on a bottle and “still lost.”

Since his move, 50 has inspired several fan-made memes about his time in Houston. KHOU 11 shared a string of memes this weekend, where Texas residents photoshopped 50— as he appeared in his move announcement photo— to different areas in the city. The photoshopped 50 can be seen at Astros games and at different local theatres, which he honestly may just find himself at in no time.