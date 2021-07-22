Just a day before Rolling Loud Miami is set to start, helicopter video footage showed that a projection screen that was being set up for the popular music festival had collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium.

You can watch the footage above.

Rolling Loud released a statement saying it was a screen that collapsed and not the stage, contrary to earlier reports. Festival organizers said its team is working to repair the projection wall, and that despite the setback, the festival will still continue as planned. It’s unclear what exactly caused the screen to collapse.

“During load in and construction, a projection screen fell as it hadn’t yet been secured,” Rolling Loud Miami said in a statement. “There were no injuries and the stage is being reset for the weekend.”

Rolling Loud Miami is set to kick off on Friday, July 23 and will run through Sunday, July 25. The event, which returns to Miami in the first time in two years, will include performances ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott, Post Maline, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, and possibly Kanye West.