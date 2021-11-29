Ahead of the release of his new album Richer Than I Ever Been, Rick Ross has found himself in a unique predicament.

Indeed, as seen in footage that has since been reshared via the usual outlets, a woman at a recent Ross-featuring live event held up a ring while seemingly mouthing some words and phrases having to do with matters of proposal and engagement and whatnot.

“Did she ask me to marry her?” Ross’ caption asked. Meanwhile, a voice from the stage narrates the proceedings as follows: “Is she proposing, Ross? I don’t know what’s going on. Is that a ring? Is she proposing? The dream is real.”

The moment arrived during Curtis Givens’ party in Memphis over the weekend. Per host Kenny Burns, Ross ultimately declined the fan’s apparent proposal but “appreciated the gesture.” See an alternate angle of the fan’s efforts below.

Last week, Rozay spoke with Complex about his new album (due Dec. 10) and the importance of it being released at the 15-year mark of his career. The idea of being “rich,” as he touched on throughout the interview, has a range of possible meanings.

“I will start with family, health, being alive,” he said. “What’s rich if you ain’t in that position? A n***a really want to be as healthy as possible and getting to enjoy this little time that we got here with the ones that mean the most.”

Ross also recently linked up with Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage for the new single “Outlawz,” featuring production from AraabMuzik. Revisit the track below.