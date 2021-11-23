Rick Ross just took a bite out of an ice cream sandwich that he got for free from a food truck promoting Wu-Tang: An American Saga. It’s a Wednesday afternoon in late October and he’s standing parallel to the front doors of Complex’s New York office building, right next to the heart of Times Square.

Seconds after his next bite, he’s recognized by a couple of bystanders who walk past the truck. Unbothered, he graciously takes a few selfies, and even obliges two police officers who waited in the small crowd to say they’re “huge fans.” Eventually, though, Ross makes a break for a black SUV waiting on West 43rd Street.

Settling into a black leather seat in the SUV, Ross finishes the ice cream sandwich. We’re getting ready to take a scenic drive through Manhattan and Brooklyn before he makes an appearance at the Brooklyn Nets-Miami Heat basketball game at the Barclays Center.

Before we take off, I ask him if the ice cream was a hit or miss. “Not gonna lie… This motherfucker pretty good,” he says, sparking a blunt out the cracked backseat window.

Rick Ross isn’t riding around New York City to review cold desserts—although that might make for an interesting miniseries. He’s here to promote his 11th studio album, Richer Than I Ever Been, which is slated to drop Dec. 10. The project will arrive at the end of Ross’ 15th year in the industry, an impressive feat for any rapper who’s made it through the ebbs and flows of the music business. Looking back on his career so far, Ross is feeling more than “pretty good” about where he’s at and where he’s going.

“I will start with family, health, being alive,” he explains. “What’s rich if you ain’t in that position? A nigga really want to be as healthy as possible and getting to enjoy this little time that we got here with the ones that mean the most. So that’s what comes first when I talk about being rich.”