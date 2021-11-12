Rick Ross has dropped off a new track titled “Outlawz” featuring both Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage.

Ross’ eleventh studio album, Richer Than I Ever Been, is set to drop next month on December 10 via Maybach Music Group and Epic Records. The rapper’s last album was 2019’s Port of Miami 2, which boasted features from Wale, Nipsey Hussle, Summer Walker, Jeezy, Dej Loaf, Swizz Beatz, Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Denzel Curry, John Legend, Lil Wayne, YFN Lucci, Gunplay, Ball Greezy, and Drake.

Speaking of albums and Drake, Ross previously talked about the possibility of the pair dropping a full-length project together in the future.

“It’s a good chance that may happen. Is it facts? Nah,” Ross said back in September when he was asked by Peter Rosenberg on Hot 97. “Have we had that conversation? Of course we have.”

Take a listen to Rick Ross’ new track “Outlawz” featuring 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan below via Spotify or over on other major streaming platforms. You can also listen to the song up top via YouTube.