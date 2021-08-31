Rick Ross has announced that there will be a new addition to the MMG family, as he confirmed today that the Massachusetts rapper Smoke Bulga is officially part of the team.

To celebrate the occasion, the Boston native dropped off a new track titled “Water Whip’n’, featuring the MMG CEO himself. “I’m honored to join the MMG family,” Bulga told Billboard of the announcement. “It really feels like Draft Day because I’m teaming up with one of the best to ever do it in Rozay with one of the premier labels in hip-hop history.” He added that “MMG has long represented excellence and I look forward to representing the new generation of MMG starting with this new ‘Water Whip’n’ release.”

Hopping onto a roster that includes Meek Mill, Rick Ross said Bulga is ready for this next level. In 2010, Bulga previously collaborated with Rozay on a Masspike Miles track titled “We Made It,” and they stayed in touch ever since. Ross watched as Bulga collaborated with Conway the Machine, Jim Jones, and Statik Selektah in recent years, and finally inked a deal with him over a decade later this past January.



Now, Rick Ross wants to help his new signee really shine and make a name for himself. “Smoke Bulga has potential to be a star,” said Ross. “I’ve seen him put in the work from afar and all he needed is the right opportunity, so I’m excited to welcome the homie to the MMG family.”

Check out Smoke Bulga’s new music video for “Water Whip’n” up top. The track sample Black Rob’s “Whoa!”