Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears will remain as co-conservator for the time being.

On Wednesday, a judge denied Britney’s request to have her father removed from her conservatorship, Variety reports. Because it was denied “without prejudice,” the petition can be filed again.

The request, which was denied by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, was first filed by Spears’ lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III back in November of 2020. At the time, Judge Penny also denied the petition to remove Jamie but did allow for Bessemer Trust to be named as co-conservator. This latest news confirms Bessemer Trust’s co-conservator status. TMZ notes that despite the approval of Bessemer Trust as co-conservator by the judge, more documents need to be filed to make it all permanent.

“The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice,” court documents said, per Variety.

Jamie Spears has been co-conservator since Britney’s 2008 breakdown and become sole conservator after Andrew Wallet resigned in 2019.