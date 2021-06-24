Some of entertainments biggest stars are rallying behind Britney Spears.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old pop icon publicly addressed the court with an unsettling account of her controversial conservatorship. Spears pleaded with the judge to end the guardian oversight, which was first implemented in 2008 following her public breakdown. She told the court the conservatorship has essentially stripped her of personal freedom, as she has no control over her finances, medical decisions, or how she spends time with her boyfriend.

One of the most unsettling of the testimony was when Spears claimed she was given lithium against her will, and was unable to expand her family because she was prohibited from removing her IUD.

“I would like to get married and have a baby,” Spears said. “But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it (the IUD) out because they don’t want me to have children … This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life.”

Shortly after the hearing, many celebrities took to social media to express their support for Spears. Some shared words of encouragement, while others called on the court to terminate the conservatorship, which is led by her father, Jamie Spears. One of the most notable messages came from Spears’ ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, who has faced years of criticism over his treatment of Spears following their breakup.

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right,” he wrote. “No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Other stars who shared supportive messages included Mariah Carey, Brandy, Halsey, Rose McGowan, Khloé Kardashian, and Jameela Jamil. You can read some of the posts below.