Christina Aguilera posted a series of tweets Monday night discussing her perspective on the over decade-long conservatorship involving fellow pop star and former Mickey Mouse Club castmate Britney Spears.

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” Aguilera tweeted, along with a photo of the two as kids. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live as they wish.”

Spears requested last week that the court terminate the “abusive” conservatorship that was established in 2008 to oversee her life choices and financial decisions. “I am traumatized… I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry I’m insane,” Spears said. “It’s my wish and my dream for this to end.” Britney also said that she wants to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari, and have a child, but she isn’t allowed to remove her IUD. The singer claims she was put on lithium without her consent, and has contemplated suing her family to try and get her life back.

“While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media,” Aguilera wrote in response to the case. “The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.”