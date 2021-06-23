Britney Spears has formally asked the court to terminate her 13-year conservatorship.

“I am traumatized. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry I’m insane,” she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny via phone on Wednesday. “It’s my wish and my dream for this to end.”

As reported by to Rolling Stone, the 39-year-old pop star made a number of unsettling claims during her testimony. She told the court she considers the guardianship oversight to be “abusive” and has prevented her from living life the way she pleases, as she has no control of her finances, medical decisions, or even everyday activities, like driving with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

“All I want is to own my money … and for this to end … and for my boyfriend to be able to fucking drive me in his car,” she said. “And honestly … I want to be able to sue my family … I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out. I wanna be able to get married and have a baby.

“… I deserve to have a life. I worked my whole life,” Spears said. “I deserve to have a two- to three-year break and do what I need to do. I feel ganged up, I felt left out and I feel alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anyone does by having a child and a family. Any of those things.”

Spears’ conservatorship was implemented in 2008 following her highly publicized mental breakdown. Her father Jamie Spears was appointed her co-conservator alongside Andrew Wallet, who voluntarily resigned from the role in spring 2019. Bessemer Trust Co. has since served as a co-conservator with Jamie, who oversees his daughter’s $60 million fortune.