Lil Uzi Vert and Pi’erre Bourne connect again, but this time, they’re both manning the mic on Pi’erre’s new single, “Sossboy 2.”

For “Sossboy 2,” Uzi and Pi’erre glide over an animated trap beat that’s in line with the unorthodox production style that Bourne pioneered.

“So much money coming in, I don’t know what this check for/She know I’m stressing again, so she know what the sex for,” Pi’erre raps on the chorus. “I don’t want no new friends, I just want to get the checks boy.”

“Sossboy 2” is the follow-up to a fan-favorite track on the deluxe edition of Bourne’s 2019 project, The Life of Pi’erre 4.

It’s also the latest single from Pi’erre’s upcoming album, The Life of Pi’erre 5, following previously released tracks, “Groceries” and “4U.” The project is scheduled to drop on Friday, June 11.

Outside of their latest collaboration, Pi’erre Bourne was integral in the creation of the deluxe edition of Uzi’s chart-topping album, Eternal Atake. Pi’erre produced several well-received tracks on the album including, “Bean (Kobe)” featuring Chief Keef, “Yessirskiii,” “Wassup,” and “Money Spread” featuring Young Thug.

Listen to Pi’erre Bourne’s new single “Sossboy 2” featuring Lil Uzi Vert below and stay tuned for The Life of Pi’erre 5.