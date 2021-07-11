Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour has returned atop the Billboard 200 for a third nonconsecutive week.

Sour jumped from third to first this week after moving 88,000 album equivalent units, hurdling over Doja Cat’s Planet Her, which remained at No. 2, despite a 37 percent drop in sales. Last week’s No. 1, Call Me If You Get Lost from Tyler, the Creator, plummeted down the charts and finished in sixth.

The success of Sour comes at a time where Rodrigo has been subjected to plagiarism accusations. Hole lead singer Courtney Love claims the 18-year-old singer “stole an original idea” from her band’s 1994 Live Through This album cover. Promo photos for Olivia’s Sour Prom Concert Film show her wearing a prom queen crown while holding flowers as mascara runs down her face.

“Spot the difference! #twinning! @oliviarodrigo,” Love wrote in the caption, to which Rodrigo responded, “love u and live through this sooooo much.”

As she was dealing with accusations from Love, Rodrigo also faced claims of ripping off Elvis Costello’s 1978 hit “Pump it Up” on the track “Brutal,” off her studio debut album. “This is fine by me, Billy,” Costello responded to a Twitter user. “It’s how rock and roll works. You take the broken pieces of another thrill and make a brand new toy. That’s what I did.”

Meanwhile, Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s The Voice of the Heroes, and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album saw slight improvements on the Billboard 200 this week, climbing to third and fourth, respectively. G Herbo’s latest album, 25, was the only debut to not only finish in the top 10, but the top 40. His fourth studio effort amassed 46,000 equivalent album units, with 44,000 consisting of SEA units, equaling 61.17 million on-demand streams of the set’s songs.