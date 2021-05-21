Olivia Rodrigo has shared her debut album Sour via Geffen Records.

The project includes chart-topping singles “Drivers License” and “Deja Vu,” and previously released track “Good 4 U.” The 18-year-old pop singer’s stardom skyrocketed when she dropped her debut cut “Drivers License” on Jan. 8, with the song opening at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remaining in the top spot for eight consecutive weeks. Her sophomore single, “Deja Vu” later opened at No. 8 on the Hot 100, making her the first artist to debut her first two singles in the top ten of the chart.

“There’s nothing like sitting at the piano in my bedroom and writing a really sad song,” she said in a statement. “It’s truly my favorite thing in the world; it’s so inspiring to see my music affect people and maybe help them to feel less alone too.”

“I’m also fascinated by the idea of a relationship going sour—how a person you loved so much and told all your secrets to can become the person you can’t stand,” Rodrigo said, regarding the album’s title. “For me, the goal of all music is to take these complicated feelings and externalize them in a way that makes people feel seen.”

Last week marked her musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live, where she performed “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U.”

Stream Sour below.