The Migos have consistently shown love for family—not only in their lyrics, but also their album art.

During a recent appearance on Amazon Music’s Connected With Wayno, members Offset and Quavo conducted a quick Q&A session with their fans. At one point during the broadcast, a fan asked the rappers to name their biggest inspiration—and, no, it wasn’t one of the hip-hop greats that came before them; it was the women who brought them into the world.

“Our mommas,” Offset said around the 44:15 mark. “That’s why we always shout ’em out—our family members, our grandmamas.”

Offset went on to reveal that the doves featured on the Culture series’ album represented their grandmothers.

“That’s why you see them doves,” he continued. “That’s grandma on them album covers.”

The first Culture installment, released in 2017 was created by Milan-based graphic designer Stole “Moab” Stojmenov. The cover was a collage of everything that defined the trio, including an Interstate 85 sign, the Georgia capitol building, and a red sports car anchored by a burst of flames. The art also featured flying white doves, which appeared on 2018’s Culture II and their newly released Culture III.

Elsewhere in the interview, Migos named Rihanna as one of the artists they hoped to work with one day, said fans can expect more video choreography from Offset, and teased a mysterious footwear collection.

Toward the end of the episode, the host asked the rappers to name their proudest moment with their families—either collectively or as individuals.

“For me, just seeing our family grow ... being more successful in life,” Offset said. “We didn’t have nothing. We a family, so our mommas, my aunties, all of us are in a good space in life, we blessed. We all got cars, houses paid for. We setting the foundation for the next generation of our family.”

You can check out the full episode above.