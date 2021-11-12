Since releasing his debut album, Murkage Dave Changed My Life, in 2018, and his collaborative project in 2019 with Manga Saint Hilare, We Need To Look After Us, singer-songwriter Murkage Dave has admittedly been quiet on the music front. Aside from a few features, solo music hasn’t exactly been forthcoming, but today that all changes.

Returning with not one but two tracks, “Awful Things” features Caroline Polachek (who most recently worked with Charli XCX), while the other is a solo cut called “Please Don’t Move To London, It’s A Trap”. Both tracks are raw in their delivery and see the East London native being strikingly honest through his lyrics, the instrumentation adding to the intensity of his pen.

Speaking about the latter track, Murkage Dave said: “I find that people either paint London as some kind of warzone, like there’s missiles going off every minute, or they want to airbrush out all the crud on some Hugh Grant shit, like everyone is just sitting around drinking organic wine in Michelin star restaurants. I’d rather just say it as it is. It may not be as pretty a picture or maybe it doesn’t fit the stereotype that some might like to consume, but I feel like I’ve gotten closer to the truth, which is all I know how to do.”

Listen to both tracks after the jump.