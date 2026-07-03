Murkage Dave

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Music

Murkage Dave's Two Latest Tracks Are Essential Listens

Returning with not one but two tracks, “Awful Things” features Caroline Polachek (who most recently worked with Charli XCX), while the other is a solo cut...

Aaron Bishop1709 days ago
Murkage Dave
Music

Murkage Dave Gifts Us With His Debut Album 'Murkage Dave Changed My Life'

The linchpin of Manchester's club scene makes his full-length debut.

Denzil Bell2829 days ago
Music

Murkage Dave Follows Up "Car Bomb" With Full 'D.A.V.E. Part 1' EP

Relaxed, slightly eerie and utterly soulful songwriting.

James Keith3733 days ago
Music

Watch Murkage Dave's Video For "Car Bomb"

"I just wanted to sit in my house and say some real shit on camera."

Tobi Oke3740 days ago

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