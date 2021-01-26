XXXTentacion's son with girlfriend Jenesis Sanchez turns two on Tuesday. To help celebrate his birthday, Sanchez decided to write a letter to the late rapper about the monumental moments their son, Gekyume Onfroy, has experienced.

The handwritten letter was exclusively obtained by XXL. It expresses moments of grief that is quickly overshadowed by the joy Gekyume has brought her.

"I used to think where did I go wrong in a past life when I lost you. Now all I can think about is you and I must of done something right to create such a divine being. Gekyume," the letter begins. "He's getting so big it's crazy. To think he's about to be two, how times passing. He's so grown saying words "Mama," "Papa" when he sees your photos. It's a bittersweet moment for me every time. He's so handsome and has so much personality. Super intelligent, bubbly and full of energy. I can't with his little attitude, just like yours *eye roll*. But lowkey warms my heart."

Shortly after X was murdered in 2018, his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, revealed that his girlfriend was pregnant. Gekyume was born three days after X's birthday in 2019. Although the rapper isn't here to share these moments with Sanchez, she feels like his spirit is eternal and thanks X for giving her the gift of life.

"Thank you for making me the mother I am today, I will love and nurture this child until the end, you gave me the greatest gift the universe has to offer," the letter continued. "You are divine. The astral being. The person who showed me how to move like royalty. Crazy to think you aren't around for any of these moments. Everytime something new comes about. But I know youre watching from the astral plane."

A video of Sanchez writing the letter will premiere on her new YouTube channel. You can watch it below.